Posted: April 27, 2017

Actress Joely Fisher to write 'incredible, candid' memoir

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016 file photo, actress Joely Fisher arrives at a special screening of
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016 file photo, actress Joely Fisher arrives at a special screening of "American Pastoral" in Beverly Hills, Calif. William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers said Thursday, April 27, 2017, that it had acquired her memoir “Growing Up Fisher” and would release it November 14. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Joely Fisher, the actress and half-sister of Carrie Fisher, has her own show business stories.

William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, told The Associated Press on Thursday that it had acquired her memoir, "Growing Up Fisher," and would release it Nov. 14. The publisher is promising "incredible, candid stories" about everyone from Frank Sinatra to Ellen DeGeneres, on whose sitcom "Ellen" she played Paige Clark. Her other credits include the TV shows "'Til Death" and "Wild Card."

Fisher, 49, also will write of having Eddie Fisher and Connie Stevens as her parents and how the death of Carrie Fisher, daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, inspired her to write. In a statement Thursday, she described her life as an "uproarious journey" and herself as "desperately flawed but funny."

