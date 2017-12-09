Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

CLOSINGS

Atlanta Metro Real-Time School and Business Closings

Posted: December 09, 2017

Actress Fran Drescher hosts Hanukkah celebration

Comments
FILE - In this April 14, 2012, file photo, Fran Drescher arrives to the TV Land Awards 10th Anniversary in New York. Drescher is hosting a major Hanukkah celebration in Boston, a celebration of the Jewish Festival of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at the Union for Reform Judaism’s convention at the Hynes Convention Center. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)
FILE - In this April 14, 2012, file photo, Fran Drescher arrives to the TV Land Awards 10th Anniversary in New York. Drescher is hosting a major Hanukkah celebration in Boston, a celebration of the Jewish Festival of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at the Union for Reform Judaism’s convention at the Hynes Convention Center. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)

The Associated Press

BOSTON —

Actress Fran Drescher is hosting a major Hanukkah celebration in Boston.

"The Nanny" star will host a celebration of the Jewish Festival of Lights on Saturday at the Union for Reform Judaism's convention at the Hynes Convention Center.

The organization says it's the largest Jewish religious gathering in North America, with some 5,500 Jewish leaders from 57 states and provinces in attendance.

The organization says the Hanukkah celebration will include stories and songs highlighting Hanukkah as a "call for more social justice and compassion in the world."

Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and is celebrated for eight days and nights. The holiday runs from Dec. 12 to Dec. 20 this year.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation