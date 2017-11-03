Now Playing
Posted: November 03, 2017

Actress Ellen Barkin scares away burglar from Manhattan home

FILE - In this May 17, 2017 file photo, Actress Ellen Barkin attends the Turner Network 2017 Upfront presentation at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Barkin has scared away a burglar at her Manhattan home. Police told Newsday on Friday, Nov. 3, that Barkin surprised the burglar early Wednesday. The 63-year-old Barkin told officers she saw a man on the balcony and held the door closed while he tried to push it in. The burglar fled. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Ellen Barkin has scared away a burglar at her Manhattan home.

Police told Newsday on Friday that Barkin surprised the burglar around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The 63-year-old Barkin told officers she saw a man on the balcony and held the door closed while he tried to push it in.

The burglar fled.

Barkin, who plays a crime-family matriarch on TNT's "Animal Kingdom," later tweeted about the encounter.

