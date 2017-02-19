Actor Shia LaBeouf brings anti-Trump piece to New Mexico

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, Shia LaBeouf arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Man Down" at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood. LaBeouf has brought a performance-art piece against President Donald Trump to New Mexico's largest city. The Albuquerque Journal reports that LaBeouf, along with two other artists, brought on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, a 24-hour live-streaming camera mounted to a wall with the message in block letters: "He will not divide us," referring to Trump. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press