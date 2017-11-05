Actor Patton Oswalt remarried 18 months after wife’s death

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Actors Patton Oswalt (L) and Meredith Salenger married November 4, 2017.

A year and a half after the death of his wife Michelle McNamara, actor Patton Oswalt married fiancee Meredith Salenger.

The Associated Press reported that the wedding ceremony was held Saturday evening in front of family and friends at the Jim Henson Company Lot in Hollywood. A source told E! News that the Jewish ceremony began at 5:15 p.m. and lasted about 15 minutes.

A source told the publication that the actress wore an off-the-shoulder gown and carried a bouquet of peonies. She was teary when she said her vows to Oswalt. Oswalt’s 8-year-old daughter, Alice, was the flower girl.

Following the exchange of “I do’s,” the couple and their guests gathered into a studio for the reception.

Guests included The Roots and the group’s frontman Questlove and singers Aimee Mann and Michael Penn.

The couple shared photos of their ceremony on their Instagram pages.

Oswalt and Salenger met in February when they were both invited to a mutual friend’s dinner party. Since Oswalt could not attend the party, Salenger later sent him a message on Facebook to introduce herself. After exchanging emails for nearly three months, the couple met in person in mid-May. The actor popped the question just three months after that.

The engagement came just a year after Oswalt lost his wife of 11 years, Michelle McNamara. McNamara died in April 2016 from complications related to an undiagnosed heart condition and prescription drugs. Oswalt and Salenger faced backlash from fans online because some thought that Oswalt was moving on too quickly after his first wife’s death.

Salenger took to Twitter in July to defend their decision to marry.

“Everyone has been so lovely to us… ALL of Michelle’s siblings and friends and family… a few trolls have strong opinions,” she wrote at the time. “But I think for Patton, having met and found love after over a year of intense therapy and openly grieving and dealing with his pain…I am grateful to be the one who helps him climb out of the depths of grief and find some joy again. And most of all… Alice is happy and feels loved.”

Salenger continued, “I have waited 47 years to find true love. Creating our family unit while honoring the brilliant gift Michelle has given me will be my life’s goal and happiness. I am deeply in love with both Patton and Alice and very much looking forward to a beautiful happy life having adventures together.”

At the same time, Oswalt defended himself to fans by sharing a blog post written by Erica Roman, a woman who was widowed at the age of 27.

“This is so amazing. And SO well-written. I expected some bitter grub worms to weigh in (anonymously, always always always) with their much-needed opinions when I announced my engagement last week. And I decided to ignore them. But yeah, I felt this rage. And Erica articulated it better than I could have ever hoped. So there you go. Thank you, Erica,” he wrote on Facebook.