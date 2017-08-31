Actor Mark Ruffalo joins march against white supremacy

FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, file photo, Mark Ruffalo arrives at the 88th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ruffalo joined activists marching from Charlottesville, Va., to the nation's capital to condemn white supremacy on display in the Virginia city. "The Avengers" star tweeted photos of himself Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in "The March to Confront White Supremacy." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press