Posted: December 26, 2016
Actor, comedian Ricky Harris dead at 54
Jerod Harris
By
Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Actor and comedian Ricky Harris, perhaps best known for his skits on Snoop Dogg albums, has died. He was 54.
>> Read more trending stories
In addition to his voice work, Harris had acting roles on television shows including "The District," "The Tracy Morgan Show," "The Game," "Everybody Hates Chris" and "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."
Dogg and other collaborators quickly took to social media Monday sharing their sympathies.
Select a display name and password
Tell us about yourself