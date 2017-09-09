Now Playing
HURRICANE IRMA:

LIVE updates on the latest of the storm 

Posted: September 09, 2017

Aaron Sorkin on directing: 'I had the time of my life'

Director Aaron Sorkin attends a premiere for
Director Aaron Sorkin attends a premiere for "Molly's Game" on day 2 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Elgin Theatre on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Toronto. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Jessica Chastain signs autographs before the screening of 'Molly's Game' at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017.
Idris Elba, right, takes a selfie with a fan at a premiere for 'Molly's Game' on day 2 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Elgin Theatre on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Toronto.
Aaron Sorkin, right, and his daughter Roxy Sorkin attend a premiere for 'Molly's Game' on day 2 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Elgin Theatre on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Toronto.
Jessica Chastain waives as she attends a premiere for 'Molly's Game' on day 2 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Elgin Theatre on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Toronto.

AP Film Writer

TORONTO —

Aaron Sorkin has premiered his directorial debut, "Molly's Game," to rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Though a longtime screenwriter, the film is Sorkin's first time directing. The film, about the so-called "poker princess" Molly Bloom, was received rapturously at its Friday night premiere.

Its star, Jessica Chastain, was also immediately added to the best-actress favorites for this season's Oscars.

In an interview, Sorkin said of his first time directing that "I had the time of my life."

Sorkin said he came very close to directing his script for his Facebook drama, "The Social Network," but David Fincher instead took the helm.

The screenwriter-turned-director said he's not done working with filmmakers, but that he hopes to direct again.

