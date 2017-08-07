Aaron Carter comes out as bisexual in emotional note to fans

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

In a note to fans Saturday night, pop singer Aaron Carter came out as bisexual.

Carter’s note to fans comes after a tumultuous year for the singer. In May, Carter’s father died unexpectedly. The rest of the year has been marred by an arrest, an admission of an eating disorder and a public back-and-forth with his older brother, Nick Carter.

According to Carter, his feelings don’t bring him shame, though they did represent a weight he had long wanted to lift off himself.

“When I was around 13 years old, I started to find boys and girls attractive,” Carter wrote.

Although the note was about his sexuality, Carter reminded his fans that he will be defined by his music, not his sexuality.

“Music will ALWAYS be what transcends all of us,” Carter wrote.

The next morning, the singer thanked his fans for all their support.

“Waking up so overwhelmed by your love and support. Looking forward to seeing you all this Thursday in my hometown.”

