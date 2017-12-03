4th person accuses conductor James Levine of misconduct

FILE - In this July 7, 2006 file photo, Boston Symphony Orchestra music director James Levine conducts the symphony on its opening night performance at Tanglewood in Lenox., Mass. New York's Metropolitan Opera says it will investigate allegations that its longtime conductor, Levine, sexually abused a teenager in the mid-1980s. Details of the police report were first reported Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, on the New York Post website. Levine, 74, stepped down as music director of the Met in April 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

The Associated Press

A fourth person is accusing acclaimed Metropolitan Opera conductor James Levine of sexual misconduct.

Violinist Albin Ifsich told The New York Times that the abuse happened in 1968 when he was a 20-year-old student at Michigan's Meadow Brook School of Music, where Levine was on the faculty.

He said Levine exposed himself and engaged in masturbation.

Ifsich is the third former student at Meadow Brook to accuse Levine publicly of sexual misconduct. A fourth man has accused Levine of molesting him in Illinois when he was 16.

Levine's representatives haven't responded to messages.

The Metropolitan Opera says Levine denied the allegations.

The opera suspended Levine on Sunday after the Times published accounts from three of the accusers.

Prosecutors in Lake County, Illinois, say they are reviewing the allegations.