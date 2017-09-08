Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: September 08, 2017

3rd night of Miss America preliminaries set for Friday

Comments
Miss Minnesota Brianna Drevlow, left, and Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti, right, meet reporters after winning preliminary competitions Thursday night Sept. 7, 2017 in the Miss America competition in Atlantic City, N.J. Drevlow won for playing a rendition of
Miss Minnesota Brianna Drevlow, left, and Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti, right, meet reporters after winning preliminary competitions Thursday night Sept. 7, 2017 in the Miss America competition in Atlantic City, N.J. Drevlow won for playing a rendition of "Rhapsody In Blue" on the piano, and Bonacquisti won the swimsuit competition. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Related

View Larger
3rd night of Miss America preliminaries set for Friday
CORRECTS NAME TO MARGANA, NOT MORGANA - Miss Texas Margana Wood, left, and Miss Utah JessiKate Riley, right, meet the media after winning the first night of preliminary competition in the Miss America competition on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Atlantic City N.J. Wood won the swimsuit competition, while Riley won the talent portion playing a 115-year-old violin from Austria.
View Larger
3rd night of Miss America preliminaries set for Friday
Miss America contestants take the stage for the second night of preliminary competition in Atlantic City N.J. on Thursday Sept. 7, 2017. The next Miss America will be crowned Sunday night.
View Larger
3rd night of Miss America preliminaries set for Friday
Miss America 2018 contestants walk the stage during parade of states during the second night of preliminaries at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, Sept, 7, 2017.
View Larger
3rd night of Miss America preliminaries set for Friday
Miss America 2018 contestants walk the stage during parade of states during the second night of preliminaries at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, Sept, 7, 2017.
View Larger
3rd night of Miss America preliminaries set for Friday
Miss America 2018 contestants walk the stage during the fitness competition during the second night of preliminaries at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday, Sept, 7, 2017.
View Larger
3rd night of Miss America preliminaries set for Friday
Miss District of Columbia 2017, Briana Kinsey, walks the stage in the fitness competition during second night of Miss America 2018 preliminaries at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, N.J. Thursday Sept. 7, 2017 .
View Larger
3rd night of Miss America preliminaries set for Friday
Miss Oklahoma 2017 Triana Browne walks the stage in the fitness portion of the second night of the Miss America 2018 preliminaries at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. Thursday Sept. 7, 2017 .
View Larger
3rd night of Miss America preliminaries set for Friday
Miss Illinois 2017 Abby Foster performs on the second night of preliminary competition during the Miss America 2018 competition at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, NJ., Thursday, Sept, 7, 2017.

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. —

The third night of the Miss America competition gets underway Friday as contestants have one last chance to impress the judges and score points before Sunday's nationally televised finale.

Miss Texas Margana Wood won the swimsuit competition Wednesday, and Miss Utah JessiKate Riley won the talent portion with a classical violin performance on a 115-year-old instrument she has named "Sam."

On Thursday, Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti won the swimsuit competition, while Miss Minnesota Brianna Drevlow won the talent portion, playing "Rhapsody In Blue" on the piano.

On Saturday, contestants will show off their state-specific footwear in the annual "Show Us Your Shoes" parade on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Copyright The Associated Press

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation