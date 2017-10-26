2nd woman accuses George H.W. Bush of grabbing her backside

In this combination photo, former president George H.W. Bush appears at an NFL football game in Houston between the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans on Nov. 4, 2012, left, and actress Heather Lind appears at AMC's "Turn: Washington's Spies" season three premiere event in New York on April 20, 2016. Lind accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke at a Houston event in 2014. The former president's office apologized Wednesday and offered an explanation. (AP Photo/File)

The Associated Press