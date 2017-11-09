2017 CMA Awards: Winners list

2017 Country Music Awards Red Carpet

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

For the 10th year in a row, Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley host the Country Music Association Awards. The 51st ceremony is live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

﻿>> Read more trending news﻿

Garth Brooks, Kelsea Ballerini, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are among those performing at the show.

Little Big Town, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert are likely to be winners as they top the list with the most nominations -- Lambert has five and Little Big Town and Urban have four.

The full list of winners is below.