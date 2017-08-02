Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
B985 FM
Last Song Played
80s 90s & NOW

Posted: August 02, 2017

1980s soap 'Dynasty' returns on CW with circa-2017 mischief

Comments
Grant Show, from left, Nathalie Kelley, Elizabeth Gillies and Sam Adegoke participate in the
Grant Show, from left, Nathalie Kelley, Elizabeth Gillies and Sam Adegoke participate in the "Dynasty" panel during The CW portion of the 2017 Summer TCA's at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Related

View Larger
1980s soap 'Dynasty' returns on CW with circa-2017 mischief
Nathalie Kelley participates in the 'Dynasty' panel during The CW portion of the 2017 Summer TCA's at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. —

Money! Power! Glamour! Catfights! The CW's reboot of "Dynasty" will have much in common with the classic 1980s original.

But the new "Dynasty" aims to "kick it up a notch," says Elizabeth Gillies, who plays Fallon Carrington, daughter of wealthy industrialist Blake Carrington, on the show. Pamela Sue Martin played her in the original series.

Gillies told TV critics Wednesday that her character is "as feisty as ever" and that she loves Fallon's strength.

She played a strong woman on FX's "Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll." But on that show, her character was rough around the edges, while Fallon is refined.

Gillies noted that "Fallon doesn't want to be a rock star. She wants to be CEO."

That means trading in "crop tops and lace bras for Gucci and Christian Louboutins," Gillies said.

"Dynasty" premieres Oct. 11.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

B98.5 studios powered by Shane Co.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation