20,000 flee spectacular fire at music festival in Barcelona

In this image made from video provided by David Belmonte, flames engulf the outdoor stage during the "Tomorrowland" electronic music festival in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday night, July 29, 2017. A spectacular fire at the music festival forced the evacuation of over 20,000 concertgoers, the regional government says. (David Belmonte via AP)

Related View Larger In this image made from video provided by David Belmonte, flames engulf the outdoor stage during the 'Tomorrowland' electronic music festival in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday night, July 29, 2017. A spectacular fire at the music festival forced the evacuation of over 20,000 concertgoers, the regional government says. View Larger In this image made from video provided by David Belmonte, flames engulf the outdoor stage during the 'Tomorrowland' electronic music festival in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday night, July 29, 2017. A spectacular fire at the music festival forced the evacuation of over 20,000 concertgoers, the regional government says. View Larger In this image made from video provided by David Belmonte, flames engulf the outdoor stage during the 'Tomorrowland' electronic music festival in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday night, July 29, 2017. A spectacular fire at the music festival forced the evacuation of over 20,000 concertgoers, the regional government says.

The Associated Press